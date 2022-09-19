Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall AFA Opening Remarks [Image 10 of 10]

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall AFA Opening Remarks

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Wayne Clark 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks at the 2022 Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2022. The ASC Conference is a professional development seminar that offers the opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches and workshops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7424274
    VIRIN: 220919-F-AZ553-0427
    Resolution: 3000x1947
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall AFA Opening Remarks [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SecAF
    Air
    Air Force Association
    AFA
    Space and Cyber Conference
    ACS22

