Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks at the 2022 Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2022. The ASC Conference is a professional development seminar that offers the opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches and workshops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:18 Photo ID: 7424267 VIRIN: 220919-F-AZ553-0102 Resolution: 3000x1935 Size: 3.88 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall AFA Opening Remarks [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.