Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks at the 2022 Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2022. The ASC Conference is a professional development seminar that offers the opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, speeches and workshops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wayne Clark)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7424271
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-AZ553-0325
|Resolution:
|3000x1787
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall AFA Opening Remarks [Image 10 of 10], by Wayne Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
