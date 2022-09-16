Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220916-N-TC847-1008 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Cole Solomon, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) stands watch in sonar control during an underwater warfare exercise, Sept. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7423117
    VIRIN: 220916-N-TC847-1008
    Resolution: 6538x4359
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Leyte Gulf
    GHWBCSG
    CG55

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT