USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

220916-N-TC847-1040 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Mathew Massenburg, far left, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), delivers a safety brief to watch standers prior to a live-fire exercise, Sept. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

Date Taken: 09.16.2022
Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY