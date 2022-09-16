USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations

220916-N-TC847-1064 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) A Mark 38 25mm machine gun is fired from the missile deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Sept. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

