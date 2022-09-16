220916-N-TC847-1028 ADRIATIC SEA (Sept. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) retrieve a towed-array, Sept. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7423113 VIRIN: 220916-N-TC847-1028 Resolution: 4949x3299 Size: 1.16 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.