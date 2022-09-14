An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management augmentee reads a chemical agent detector during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Visible bars on the detector confirm the presence of a chemical agent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 23:50
|Photo ID:
|7422988
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-MZ237-1189
|Resolution:
|3567x2533
|Size:
|603.34 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-capable Airmen execute emergency management operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT