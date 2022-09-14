Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Phillip Anderson (left), 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron flight service center technician and emergency management (EM) augmentee, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Avalos, 8th Communications Squadron client systems technician and EM augmentee, prepare a chemical agent detector during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency management flight operations includes contamination control to prevent contaminants from endangering personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

