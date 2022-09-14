U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Phillip Anderson (left), 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron flight service center technician and emergency management (EM) augmentee, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Avalos, 8th Communications Squadron client systems technician and EM augmentee, prepare a chemical agent detector during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency management flight operations includes contamination control to prevent contaminants from endangering personnel and assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 23:50
|Photo ID:
|7422985
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-MZ237-1177
|Resolution:
|4457x5504
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-capable Airmen execute emergency management operations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT