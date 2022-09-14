U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Phillip Anderson (left), 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron flight service center technician and emergency management (EM) augmentee, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dennis Avalos, 8th Communications Squadron client systems technician and EM augmentee, reports a chemical agent detector reading during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Augmentees act as force multipliers and allow a smaller group of Airmen to execute the mission in a safe and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:50 Photo ID: 7422987 VIRIN: 220914-F-MZ237-1185 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.34 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.