Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management (left) and 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight teams, test for contaminants during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 14, 2022. Following the simulated chemical agent attack, the teams were sent out to further identify the type of chemical agent present and followed up with a containment plan to ensure the simulated attack did not impact the installation’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 23:50
    Photo ID: 7422986
    VIRIN: 220914-F-MZ237-1183
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations
    Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations
    Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations
    Multicapable Airmen execute emergency management operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multi-capable Airmen execute emergency management operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    training event
    Indo-Pacific
    multicapable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT