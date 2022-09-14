USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

220914-N-UL352-1083 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Fire Control 3rd Class Kyle McGuire, left, and Gunners Mate Seaman Garrett Walker practice takedown maneuvers during a security reaction force basic course aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

