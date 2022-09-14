USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

220914-N-UL352-1030 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Barton stands watch in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

