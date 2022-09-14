USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

220914-N-UL352-1096 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Information System Technician 2nd Class Hezron Brown, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tabitha Bracy sweep water off the deck during a freshwater washdown aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

