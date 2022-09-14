220914-N-UL352-1013 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 14, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Victor Pacheco stands watch in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 05:24
|Photo ID:
|7422553
|VIRIN:
|220914-N-UL352-1013
|Resolution:
|2814x2110
|Size:
|182.71 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
