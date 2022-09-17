Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day

Members of 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, and Royal Fiji Military Force Engineers level off concrete for the foundation of a new auditorium for the Ratu Nalevawada village school on September 17, 2022, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji. Bilateral exercises such as Exercise Cartwheel strengthen our nations’ capabilities to respond to crises.

