    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day

    NADI, FIJI

    09.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, and Royal Fiji Military Force Engineers level off concrete for the foundation of a new auditorium for the Ratu Nalevawada village school on September 17, 2022, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji. Bilateral exercises such as Exercise Cartwheel strengthen our nations’ capabilities to respond to crises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

