Members of 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, and Royal Fiji Military Force Engineers place rebar and wire panels in preparation for the foundation pour during the joint construction of a new auditorium for the Ratu Nalevawada village school on September 17, 2022, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7422478 VIRIN: 220917-A-EZ357-002 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.25 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day [Image 4 of 4], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.