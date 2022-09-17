Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day

As the cement truck pours out concrete, members of 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, and Royal Fiji Military Force Engineers spread the gravel and sand mixture for the foundation during the joint construction project of a new auditorium for the Ratu Nalevawada village school on September 17, 2022, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji. Regular exercises and engagements with our Allies and Partners are instrumental in cultivating civil-military cooperation, increasing emergency preparedness, and enhancing bilateral response capabilities.

