Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day

Members of 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, and Royal Fiji Military Force Engineers spread out concrete for the foundation during a joint construction of a new auditorium for the Ratu Nalevawada village school on September 17, 2022, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji. Opportunities like Exercise Cartwheel provide a platform to deepen understanding and preparedness for potential crises while strengthening U.S. Army, INDOPACOM, and Fijian military capabilities and enhancing critical relationships with partner nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

