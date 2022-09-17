Members of 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, and Royal Fiji Military Force Engineers spread out concrete for the foundation during a joint construction of a new auditorium for the Ratu Nalevawada village school on September 17, 2022, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji. Opportunities like Exercise Cartwheel provide a platform to deepen understanding and preparedness for potential crises while strengthening U.S. Army, INDOPACOM, and Fijian military capabilities and enhancing critical relationships with partner nations for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7422480
|VIRIN:
|220917-A-EZ357-106
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Concrete Day [Image 4 of 4], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
