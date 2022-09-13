357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Owen Lawton, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapon armament technician, transports a crate containing air-to-ground missiles at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Once the flying schedule calls for live munitions on flying sorties, aircraft are positioned at LOLA and weapons load crews are dispatched to perform the live loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

