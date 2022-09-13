Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA [Image 13 of 14]

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Owen Lawton, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapon armament technician, transports a crate containing air-to-ground missiles at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Once the flying schedule calls for live munitions on flying sorties, aircraft are positioned at LOLA and weapons load crews are dispatched to perform the live loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:37
    Photo ID: 7422439
    VIRIN: 220913-F-PV484-1034
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DMAFB
    357th FGS
    live ordnance loading area
    LOLA
    357th Fighter Generation Squadron

