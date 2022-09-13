357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA

A 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team inspects an air-to-ground missile on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. LOLA operations consist of loading live ordnance on A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in an authorized area on the flightline, away from people and buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

