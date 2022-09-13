Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA [Image 6 of 14]

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    A 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team inspects an air-to-ground missile on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. LOLA operations consist of loading live ordnance on A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in an authorized area on the flightline, away from people and buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:36
    Photo ID: 7422432
    VIRIN: 220913-F-PV484-1140
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DMAFB
    357th FGS
    live ordnance loading area
    LOLA
    357th Fighter Generation Squadron

