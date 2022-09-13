U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Victoria Valdez, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapon armament technician load crew member, prepares an A-10 Thunderbolt II for live ordnance loading area operations at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Aircraft are positioned at LOLA once the flying schedule calls for live munitions on flying sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:36 Photo ID: 7422428 VIRIN: 220913-F-PV484-1172 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.74 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.