U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Hill, center, 118th Wing, Tennessee National Guard, and Master Sgt. Ashley Davis, left, 195th Wing, California National Guard, both deliver a presentation during the 2022 Air National Guard (ANG) Enlisted Leadership Symposium (ELS), Camp Shelby, Mississippi, September 13-15, 2022. More than 170 Airmen representing ANG units from each state, territory, and the District of Columbia attended the symposium, a three-day event, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, ANG command chief, focused on the theme “Empowering Airmen to Accelerate”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:13 Photo ID: 7422425 VIRIN: 220915-Z-IC909-1107 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.24 MB Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US Hometown: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.