Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary Broadbent, right, the 7th command chief master sergeant of the Air National Guard (ANG), provided feedback to Airmen during a group presentation at the 2022 ANG Enlisted Leadership Symposium (ELS), Camp Shelby, Mississippi, September 13-15, 2022. More than 170 Airmen representing ANG units from each state, territory, and the District of Columbia attended the symposium, a three-day event, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, ANG command chief, focused on the theme “Empowering Airmen to Accelerate”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:16 Photo ID: 7422421 VIRIN: 220915-Z-IC909-1027 Resolution: 4638x3710 Size: 1.79 MB Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.