Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium [Image 7 of 7]

    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kassandra Bain, left, 185th Fighter Wing, Iowa National Guard, listens to presentations during the 2022 Air National Guard (ANG) Enlisted Leadership Symposium (ELS), Camp Shelby, Mississippi, September 13-15, 2022. More than 170 Airmen representing ANG units from each state, territory, and the District of Columbia attended the symposium, a three-day event, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, ANG command chief, focused on the theme “Empowering Airmen to Accelerate”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:10
    Photo ID: 7422426
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-IC909-1115
    Resolution: 4838x3870
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Enlisted Leadership Symposium
    Command Chief
    Enlisted Field Advisory Council
    Accelerate Change
    Empowering Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT