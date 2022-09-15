Air National Guard Command Chief holds Enlisted Leadership Symposium

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Rachel Landegent, center right, state command chief, Arizona National Guard, and Enlisted Field Advisory Council Region 7 representative, provides feedback during a group presentation during the 2022 Air National Guard (ANG) Enlisted Leadership Symposium (ELS), Camp Shelby, Mississippi, September 13-15, 2022. More than 170 Airmen representing ANG units from each state, territory, and the District of Columbia attended the symposium, a three-day event, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, ANG command chief, focused on the theme “Empowering Airmen to Accelerate”. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
