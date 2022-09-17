Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the “Golden Knights,” C-147A aircraft awaits take-off at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. JBA celebrated the Air Force’s 75th Anniversary with a three-day Air & Space Expo, showcasing aerial demonstrations, static displays, along with Heritage and STEAM displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 18:05
    Photo ID: 7422336
    VIRIN: 220917-F-VY285-1069
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 481.87 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF75
    PoweredbyAirPower
    AFHeritage
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT