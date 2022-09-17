The U.S. Army Parachute Team, the “Golden Knights” and a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy “Wings of Blue” await to jump from a C-147A at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 18:05 Photo ID: 7422338 VIRIN: 220917-F-VY285-1180 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.09 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.