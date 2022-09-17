Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the “Golden Knights,” and the U.S. Air Force Academy “Wings of Blue” huddle before their jump performance at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

