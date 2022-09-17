Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air & Space Expo [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew John Braman 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the “Golden Knights,” and the U.S. Air Force Academy “Wings of Blue” huddle before their jump performance at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)

    AF75
    PoweredbyAirPower
    AFHeritage
    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

