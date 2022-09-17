An EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing performs a flyover during Community Days at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Sept.17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd SOW brought to close a 54-year chapter in the unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7422332
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-OL842-1033
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|LITITZ, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Historic EC-130J Commando Solo military aircraft performs final broadcast over skies of Central Pennsylvania [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT