    Historic EC-130J Commando Solo military aircraft performs final broadcast over skies of Central Pennsylvania [Image 5 of 9]

    Historic EC-130J Commando Solo military aircraft performs final broadcast over skies of Central Pennsylvania

    LITITZ, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    An EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing performs a flyover during Community Days at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Sept.17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd SOW brought to close a 54-year chapter in the unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic EC-130J Commando Solo military aircraft performs final broadcast over skies of Central Pennsylvania [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

