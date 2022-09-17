193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen and their families gather to watch as an EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft lands at Middletown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd SOW brought to close a 54-year chapter in the unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Echo Rogers)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US
Historic EC-130J Commando Solo military aircraft performs final broadcast over skies of Central Pennsylvania, by SrA Echo Rogers