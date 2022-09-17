Historic EC-130J Commando Solo military aircraft performs final broadcast over skies of Central Pennsylvania

An EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing performs a flyover during Community Days at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Sept.17, 2022. Airmen from the 193rd SOW brought to close a 54-year chapter in the unit history as one of the three EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft delivered its final broadcast during the Community Days Air Show event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

