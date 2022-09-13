Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Assault Shoot House [Image 3 of 4]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Assault Shoot House

    NADI, FIJI

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Jones 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Cpl. Louis Carbery, an infantry soldier of the 8/9th battalion royal Australian regiment, shows how his army clears hallways and intersections in a shoot house in Fiji, September 13, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 01:46
    Photo ID: 7421871
    VIRIN: 220911-A-AE080-003
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 516.09 KB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Assault Shoot House [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

