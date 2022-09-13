Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Assault Shoot House

U.S. Army Spc. Connor Macdowell from B Co. 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, 1st Platoon Team Leader leads Spc. Timothy Bannon around the corner using the pie technique, in Fiji, September 13, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

