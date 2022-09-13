Australian Cpl. Louis Carbery, an infantry soldier of the 8/9th battalion royal Australian regiment, shows how his army clears hallways and intersections in a shoot house, in Fiji, September 13, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 01:46 Photo ID: 7421870 VIRIN: 220911-A-AE080-002 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 441.18 KB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Assault Shoot House [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.