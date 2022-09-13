Australian Cpl. Louis Carbery, an infantry soldier of the 8/9th battalion Royal Australian regiment, shows how his army clears hallways and intersections in a shoot house, in Fiji, on September 13, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 01:46
|Photo ID:
|7421869
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-AE080-001
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|415.93 KB
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Assault Shoot House
