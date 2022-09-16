Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 6 of 7]

    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    George Tinseth, 355th Wing historian, talks to Harvey Horn, a WWII prisoner of war, during the POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. Established in 1979 and celebrated on the third Friday in September, POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    POW/MIA
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    never forgotten
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

