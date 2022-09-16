Harvey Horn, former prisoner of war, recounts his story during the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. Established in 1979 and celebrated on the third Friday in September, POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7421673
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-SW533-1029
|Resolution:
|3552x2842
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT