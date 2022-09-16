POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022

Harvey Horn, former prisoner of war, recounts his story during the POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. Established in 1979 and celebrated on the third Friday in September, POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

