    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022 [Image 4 of 7]

    POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony 2022

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, provides closing remarks during the POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. Established in 1979 and celebrated on the third Friday in September, POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

