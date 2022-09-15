Maj. Kyle Oliver, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” lead solo, autographs Thunderbirds fliers during a “Make a Wish” event after the 2022 Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. Following their performance, the Thunderbirds were able to interact with young members of the local community and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

Date Taken: 09.15.2022
Location: MD, US