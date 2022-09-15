Capt. Travis Grindstaff, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” flight surgeon, high fives a young child following his performance in the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. The Thunderbirds participated in a “Make a Wish” event and were able to meet young members of the local community and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:49 Photo ID: 7421564 VIRIN: 220916-F-AB257-024 Resolution: 4729x3378 Size: 0 B Location: MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.