    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air & Space Expo's DoD Day

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates Air &amp; Space Expo's DoD Day

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Travis Grindstaff, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” flight surgeon, high fives a young child following his performance in the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. The Thunderbirds participated in a “Make a Wish” event and were able to meet young members of the local community and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews
    joint base Andrews Air Force Base
    JBA22ASE
    Joint Base Andrews Air Show
    Joint Base Andrews Airfield

