Capt. Travis Grindstaff, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” flight surgeon, high fives a young child following his performance in the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. The Thunderbirds participated in a “Make a Wish” event and were able to meet young members of the local community and their parents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
