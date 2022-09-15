Capt. Kaity Toner, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” public affairs officer, smiles after meeting a young audience member of the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 16, 2022. During a “Make a Wish” event, families were able to meet the Thunderbirds immediately after their performance and have their fliers autographed. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
