Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to perform the Cav Charge at the celebration of the 101st birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 16. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 17:40
|Photo ID:
|7421534
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-CH626-216
|Resolution:
|7507x5026
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Team celebrates 101 years [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Cheyne Hanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Team celebrates 101 years
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT