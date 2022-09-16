First Team celebrates 101 years

The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment and the 1st Cavalry Division Air Cavalry Brigade perform the Cav Charge and a flyover for the 101st birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 16.

This performance was in conclusion of a week-long celebration for the 101st birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson)

