    First Team celebrates 101 years [Image 2 of 4]

    First Team celebrates 101 years

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment and the 1st Cavalry Division Air Cavalry Brigade perform the Cav Charge and a flyover for the 101st birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 16.
    This performance was in conclusion of a week-long celebration for the 101st birthday. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7421532
    VIRIN: 220916-A-AJ129-438
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Team celebrates 101 years [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weeklyphotos
    #Cav101 #CAV #FirstTeam #Birthday

