    First Team celebrates 101 years [Image 3 of 4]

    First Team celebrates 101 years

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The 1st Cavalry Division Band performs during the ceremony for the 101st birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 16.
    The 1st Cavalry Division Band is comprised of 61 Soldier-Musicians who perform regularly in concert and ceremonial bands on Fort Hood, throughout Central Texas, and in nationally televised events. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 17:40
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Team celebrates 101 years [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Cav101 #CAV #FirstTeam #Birthday

