First Team celebrates 101 years

The 1st Cavalry Division Band performs during the ceremony for the 101st birthday of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 16.

The 1st Cavalry Division Band is comprised of 61 Soldier-Musicians who perform regularly in concert and ceremonial bands on Fort Hood, throughout Central Texas, and in nationally televised events. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

