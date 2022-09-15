First Team celebrates 101 years

The 1st Cavalry Division celebrated its 101st birthday over the course of the past week with friendly competitions and ceremonies to build camaraderie around the heritage of the First Team, Sept. 12-16 at Fort Hood, Texas.

To conclude the week-long celebration, Troopers and local community attended a ceremony that was held to pay respects to the history and tradition of the cavalry.

(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski)

