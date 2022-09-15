Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Team celebrates 101 years [Image 1 of 4]

    First Team celebrates 101 years

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The 1st Cavalry Division celebrated its 101st birthday over the course of the past week with friendly competitions and ceremonies to build camaraderie around the heritage of the First Team, Sept. 12-16 at Fort Hood, Texas.
    To conclude the week-long celebration, Troopers and local community attended a ceremony that was held to pay respects to the history and tradition of the cavalry.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cheyne Hanoski)

