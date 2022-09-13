Members of the Rick Ware Racing speaks to attendants during a NASCAR meet and greet in the Base Exchange parking lot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2022. Rick Ware Racing has been fielding entries in NASCAR since 1998 and began competing full time in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7421026
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PG418-1006
|Resolution:
|4296x3215
|Size:
|6.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
