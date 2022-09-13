Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4]

    Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Members of the Rick Ware Racing speaks to attendants during a NASCAR meet and greet in the Base Exchange parking lot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2022. Rick Ware Racing has been fielding entries in NASCAR since 1998 and began competing full time in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    NASCAR
    BX
    Race Car
    JBLE
    Airmen Moral

