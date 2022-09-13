Members of the Rick Ware Racing speaks to attendants during a NASCAR meet and greet in the Base Exchange parking lot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2022. Rick Ware Racing has been fielding entries in NASCAR since 1998 and began competing full time in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7421026 VIRIN: 220913-F-PG418-1006 Resolution: 4296x3215 Size: 6.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.