Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing professional stock car racing driver, right, poses for a photo with a fan in the Base Exchange parking lot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2022. Smithley is a part-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for MB Motorsports and has competed in multiple professional competitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7421025
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-PG418-1004
|Resolution:
|4972x3161
|Size:
|9.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rick Ware Racing visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
